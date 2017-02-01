A Solo Art Show by Joshua Budich of Iconic Fictional Food From Film and TV Shows at Gallery1988 East

Laughing Squid

Deadpool
Time to make the chimi-fuckin’-changas

Fictional Food 2 is a solo art show by “independent artist extraordinaire” Joshua Budich at Gallery1988 (East) in Los Angeles featuring his amazing collection of iconic fictional food and drinks from films and television shows. The exhibit opened on January 27th, 2017 and will run until February 11th. Budich’s full collection of illustrations are also available to view and purchase online from Gallery1988.

The suspense is terrible… I hope it’ll last

Mysteries of the Universe

I don’t know if my head works any better than my stomach

You can eat as many Eggos as you want.

Stop! I wish to rule you!

eat it
Well, I’ll eat it.

FictionalFood2

