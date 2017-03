Zebra Corner is back and this time they inserted a “Real Person” named Mahk into the blind panel of Chevy’s “More Awards” car commercial from earlier this year. Mahk was not impressed at all with the J.D. Power initial quality awards that Chevy won four years in a row. We previously wrote about Zebra Corner‘s parodies of the Chevy Malibu and Cruze commercials.

Here is the original “More Awards” commercial for comparison.

A post shared by Mahk (@im_mahk) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:35am PDT