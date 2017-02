The producers of the wonderful BBC Earth and PBS animatronic wild animal series Spy in the Wild have released a hilarious compilation of bloopers that occurred on both on the parts of the animatronic spies and the various wild animals filmed throughout the season.

When dealing with wild animals and animatronic ‘spy creatures’, not everything goes according to plan. Watch the hilarious and sometimes cringe-worthy outtakes, gaffes and fails from the groundbreaking series “Spy in the Wild.”