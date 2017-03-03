A Five Year Old Boy Asks to Get the Same Short Haircut as His Best Friend To Fool Their Teacher

A sweet little five year old boy in Lexington, Kentucky named Jax Rosebush asked his amused mother Lydia if he could get the same haircut as his best friend Reddy. Jax figured that the two boys could fool their teacher into thinking they looked alike if they had matching hair. Reddy and his brother came to Lexington from Africa when they were adopted at a young age by a local family and hile the color of their skin differs from one another, neither of the boys seem to notice or even care. An important lesson from the actions of two little boys. Lydia spoke with WAVE 3 News about her son’s wonderful request.

He thought it would be so hilarious to confuse his teacher with the same haircut,” Lydia wrote. “If this isn’t proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don’t know what is. The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair.

via ABC7