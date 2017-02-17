A Close Look at How ‘Paperfuges’ and ‘Foldscopes’ Could Save Billions of Lives for Just 68 Cents

Mark Rober visits Stanford University engineer Manu Prakash to take a close look at how the low-cost paper centrifuges called “Paperfuges” and foldable paper microscopes called “Foldscopes” developed at Prakash’s lab could help diagnose malaria in remote areas, potentially saving billions of lives for just 68 cents.

Rober even tested the inexpensive tools by spinning a sample of his own blood and examining the results under a Foldscope.