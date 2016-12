A beautiful border collie named Sue very cleverly figured out that if she tossed a ball out onto her well-traveled Dutch street, random passersby would more than likely play a game of fetch with her and give her lots of extra attention while she hung out in her fenced-in garden.

A video posted by Sue ???? (@sue.the.dog) on Nov 18, 2016 at 1:33am PST

A photo posted by Sue ???? (@sue.the.dog) on Dec 19, 2016 at 10:49am PST

A photo posted by Sue ???? (@sue.the.dog) on Dec 8, 2016 at 5:10am PST