City planner Jeff Speck explains four steps to make cities more walkable in a 2013 TEDx talk given in Washington D.C.

Freedom from cars, freedom from sprawl, freedom to walk your city! City planner Jeff Speck shares his “general theory of walkability” — four planning principles to transform sprawling cities of six-lane highways and 600-foot blocks into safe, walkable oases full of bike lanes and tree-lined streets.