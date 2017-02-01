Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Checklist by xkcd to Help People Tell If It Is a Bird, a Plane, or Actually Superman Ip in the Sky

xkcd creator Randall Munroe created an amusing comic, titled “Bird/Plane/Superman,” that features a checklist to help pedestrians figure out if it is a bird, a plane, or actually Superman up in the sky.

