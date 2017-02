Will Smith plays Ward, a modern Los Angeles cop in an alternate world where humans live together with orcs, elves, and fairies, in the Netflix original movie Bright. The film was directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, Training Day) and combines action movie and fantasy elements. It will be released on the streaming platform in December 2017.

In an alternate present-day where magical creatures live among us, two L.A. cops become embroiled in a prophesied turf battle.