Viewer’s Amazon Echoes Start Ordering Dollhouses After News Report of Echo Ordering a Dollhouse

Amazon Echoes of TV viewers in the San Diego area began ordering dollhouses because of a news report on CW6 San Diego about a six-year-old who ordered a $162 dollhouse using the Alexa voice assistant without her parents’ permission.

