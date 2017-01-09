Viewer’s Amazon Echoes Start Ordering Dollhouses After News Report of Echo Ordering a Dollhouse

Amazon Echoes of TV viewers in the San Diego area began ordering dollhouses because of a news report on CW6 San Diego about a six-year-old who ordered a $162 dollhouse using the Alexa voice assistant without her parents’ permission.
by Glen Tickle at on
Amazon Echoes of TV viewers in the San Diego area began ordering dollhouses because of a news report on CW6 San Diego about a six-year-old who ordered a $162 dollhouse using the Alexa voice assistant without her parents’ permission.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.