The Anthropomorphic Aardvark Arthur Performs Eminem’s Hip Hop Song ‘Not Afraid’

Arthur Read, the anthropomorphic aardvark from PBS Kids‘ animated television series Arthur, performs Eminem‘s hip hop song “Not Afraid” in a hard-hitting mashup by Adam Schleichkorn (a.k.a. “Mylo the Cat“).
Here’s the original music video.
by Justin Page at on
Arthur Read, the anthropomorphic aardvark from PBS Kids‘ animated television series Arthur, performs Eminem‘s hip hop song “Not Afraid” in a hard-hitting mashup by Adam Schleichkorn (a.k.a. “Mylo the Cat“).
Here’s the original music video.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.