Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Scavengers, An Animation About Two Cosmonauts Who Explore a Planet With Bizarre Alien Creatures

by at on

Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner worked together with other skilled artists to create Scavengers, a brilliant short animation about to two cosmonauts who explore a far off planet filled with bizarre alien creatures and unusual rituals. The 8-minute animation was made for Adult Swim‘s Toonami program.

via Vimeo Staff Picks

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.