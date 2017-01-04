Scavengers, An Animation About Two Cosmonauts Who Explore a Planet With Bizarre Alien Creatures

Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner worked together with other skilled artists to create Scavengers, a brilliant short animation about to two cosmonauts who explore a far off planet filled with bizarre alien creatures and unusual rituals. The 8-minute animation was made for Adult Swim‘s Toonami program.

A video posted by Charles Huettner (@charles.huettner) on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:22am PST

Rough animation for one of the shots I worked on in @josephbennett00 & @charleshuettner’s new short SCAVENGERS https://t.co/9jk8MXUFxI pic.twitter.com/nvMHfw2iEh — Sean Buckelew (@SeanBuckelew) January 3, 2017

via Vimeo Staff Picks