Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Sanrio Introduces New Character Aggretsuko, An Adorable Rage Filled Heavy Metal Singing Red Panda

by at on

Sanrio has introduced their newest character, Aggretsuko. She is an adorable 25-year-old single red panda who works as an office associate by day, but performs rage-filled heavy metal karaoke songs at night. Aggretsuko appears to be a more adult-oriented character than the company’s popular Hello Kitty.

Aggretsuko is a cute Red Panda, working as an office associate in the accounting department of a highly respected trading company. She works in one of the biggest metropolitan areas of Tokyo.

It’s always been a dream of Aggretsuko to work as an accountant, especially in this part of the city. But in reality, her bosses are unsympathetic and give her harsh deadlines. She ultimately has become a pushover within the company. When she gets pushed to the limit, she goes out after work and takes out her frustration and stress with heavy metal Karaoke sessions!

via CNET

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.