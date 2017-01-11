Sanrio Introduces New Character Aggretsuko, An Adorable Rage Filled Heavy Metal Singing Red Panda

Sanrio has introduced their newest character, Aggretsuko. She is an adorable 25-year-old single red panda who works as an office associate by day, but performs rage-filled heavy metal karaoke songs at night. Aggretsuko appears to be a more adult-oriented character than the company’s popular Hello Kitty.

Aggretsuko is a cute Red Panda, working as an office associate in the accounting department of a highly respected trading company. She works in one of the biggest metropolitan areas of Tokyo.

It’s always been a dream of Aggretsuko to work as an accountant, especially in this part of the city. But in reality, her bosses are unsympathetic and give her harsh deadlines. She ultimately has become a pushover within the company. When she gets pushed to the limit, she goes out after work and takes out her frustration and stress with heavy metal Karaoke sessions!