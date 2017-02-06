Samurai Jack Is Back to Fight for the Future, Present, and Past in New Season Five Trailer

Samurai Jack is back to fight for the future, present, and past in a trailer for the fifth season of the popular Cartoon Network series that originally ended in 2004. Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky will return as executive producer during the show’s limited return that will premiere on March 11, 2017.

It’s been 50 years since we saw Samurai Jack and time has not been kind to him. Aku has destroyed every time portal and Jack has stopped aging, a side effect of time travel. It seems he is cursed to just roam the land for all eternity. Samurai Jack premieres Saturday, March 11th at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim.