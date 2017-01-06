Laughing Squid

Razer Project Valerie, The World’s First Triple Display Laptop Featuring Three 17.3 Inch 4K Screens

At CES 2017 this week Razer unveiled Project Valerie, the worlds first triple display laptop. It uses their Razer Blade Pro with a 17.3″ 4K display as a base and adds two additional 17.3″ 4K displays.

Featuring three stunning high resolution 17.3 inch 4K screens, Project Valerie provides the most expansive viewing experience in a notebook. Powered by an NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 GPU, and natively supporting NVIDIA Surround View with a whopping resolution of 11520 x 2160, get a wider view of the race track or the battlefield for an unmatched immersive experience.

