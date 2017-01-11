Laughing Squid

No Piece Is Safe as Monopoly Opens Voting to Replace the Game’s Token Lineup

Monopoly Tokens

Hasbro has announced they have opened voting to completely replace the roster of Monopoly pieces from a selection of 56 tokens. No piece is safe as fans of the game can vote to save their favorite piece or have new one added to the lineup.

The list of new tokens includes emoji, modern technology, animals, clothing, and more. Brands have even been weighing in on Twitter to show their support for new or classic pieces.

Voting is open until January 31, 2017 and the winner will be announced on World Monopoly Day, March 19, 2017.

Monopoly Bow Tie

Monopoly Emoji

Monopoly Duckie

