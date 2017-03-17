Mountain Biker Mike Hopkins Embarks on an Adventure Where Trails Never End in ‘DreamRide 2’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Professional mountain biker and freeskier Mike Hopkins of Diamondback Bicycles created DreamRide 2, a magical short film that follows Mike as he embarks on a magical adventure where trails never end. Filmmakers Jordan Manley, Scott Secco, and David Peakcock captured incredible footage of Mike making his way through the islands of Hawaii, as well as Revelstoke Mountain and Abraham Lake in Canada.

Mike conducted a live interview with fans today on the Pinbike website and shared behind the scenes photos from his journey.

Hello dear friends, and welcome back

To a place where colors emerge from black

Another chapter from our little DreamRide

So take a minute to enjoy. Set your work aside

We’ve traveled quite far, across ocean and land

To make something unique, something wild and grand

Steaming volcanoes and hot lava flows

Places with magic, where time simply slows

Sit back and relax. Let your dreams run free

Create anything that your mind wants to see!

But until you’re able to cut loose and explore

We invite you to join us on our journey, once more.

Welcome to DreamRide II