Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Mountain Biker Mike Hopkins Embarks on an Adventure Where Trails Never End in ‘DreamRide 2’

by at on

Professional mountain biker and freeskier Mike Hopkins of Diamondback Bicycles created DreamRide 2, a magical short film that follows Mike as he embarks on a magical adventure where trails never end. Filmmakers Jordan Manley, Scott Secco, and David Peakcock captured incredible footage of Mike making his way through the islands of Hawaii, as well as Revelstoke Mountain and Abraham Lake in Canada.

Mike conducted a live interview with fans today on the Pinbike website and shared behind the scenes photos from his journey.

Hello dear friends, and welcome back
To a place where colors emerge from black
Another chapter from our little DreamRide
So take a minute to enjoy. Set your work aside

We’ve traveled quite far, across ocean and land
To make something unique, something wild and grand
Steaming volcanoes and hot lava flows
Places with magic, where time simply slows

Sit back and relax. Let your dreams run free
Create anything that your mind wants to see!
But until you’re able to cut loose and explore
We invite you to join us on our journey, once more.

Welcome to DreamRide II

dreamride2

A post shared by @mikejhopkins on

A post shared by @mikejhopkins on

A post shared by @mikejhopkins on

A post shared by @mikejhopkins on

via Vimeo Staff Picks

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.