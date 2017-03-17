Mountain Biker Mike Hopkins Embarks on an Adventure Where Trails Never End in ‘DreamRide 2’

Professional mountain biker and freeskier Mike Hopkins of Diamondback Bicycles created DreamRide 2, a magical short film that follows Mike as he embarks on a magical adventure where trails never end. Filmmakers Jordan Manley, Scott Secco, and David Peakcock captured incredible footage of Mike making his way through the islands of Hawaii, as well as Revelstoke Mountain and Abraham Lake in Canada.
Mike conducted a live interview with fans today on the Pinbike website and shared behind the scenes photos from his journey.
Hello dear friends, and welcome back
To a place where colors emerge from black
Another chapter from our little DreamRide
So take a minute to enjoy. Set your work aside
We’ve traveled quite far, across ocean and land
To make something unique, something wild and grand
Steaming volcanoes and hot lava flows
Places with magic, where time simply slows
Sit back and relax. Let your dreams run free
Create anything that your mind wants to see!
But until you’re able to cut loose and explore
We invite you to join us on our journey, once more.
Welcome to DreamRide II