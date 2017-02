Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Drac Thalassa (a.k.a. “LordDraconical“) created an “Epic Mod Guide” on how to turn the Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K blaster into an insane foam bullet hose. The Nemesis is scheduled to become available to the public this fall. Fans of Drac can help support his future work on Patreon.

This is a really satisfying modification, and such a simple two switch setup to get it rocking and rolling too.