Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

How to Build Marceline’s Axe Bass Guitar and Weapon Hybrid From Adventure Time

by at on

On a mathematical episode of the AWE Me show DIY Prop Shop, host Odin Abbott demonstrated how to build your own version of Marceline‘s iconic axe bass guitar and weapon hybrid from Adventure Time.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.