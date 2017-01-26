How Nintendo’s NES Zapper Light Gun Worked on the Original Duck Hunt Video Game

In an blast from the past episode of Today I Found Out, host Simon Whistler explains how Nintendo‘s classic NES Zapper light gun worked on the original Duck Hunt video game in 1984.

If you’ve ever played Duck Hunt or any of the other NES games that used the NES Zapper gun, you probably at one point or another wondered how the game actually knows where on the TV you are aiming the gun when you pulled the trigger. It turns out, the method for accomplishing this is incredibly simple, as is the gun itself.