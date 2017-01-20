Horrifying Beer and Coffee Mugs Featuring the Faces of Deadly Monsters

Artist Jo Scravis of ScravisMugs has created an awesome collection of beer and coffee mugs that feature the faces of all sorts of deadly monsters. They are available to purchase from her Etsy store.
images via ScravisMugs
by Justin Page at on
Artist Jo Scravis of ScravisMugs has created an awesome collection of beer and coffee mugs that feature the faces of all sorts of deadly monsters. They are available to purchase from her Etsy store.
images via ScravisMugs
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.