Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Horrifying Beer and Coffee Mugs Featuring the Faces of Deadly Monsters

by at on

devil

Artist Jo Scravis of ScravisMugs has created an awesome collection of beer and coffee mugs that feature the faces of all sorts of deadly monsters. They are available to purchase from her Etsy store.

frank

Laughing Zombie Skull

Alien

Creature from the Black Lagoon

horned creature

A video posted by @scravismugs on

A video posted by @scravismugs on

images via ScravisMugs

via That’s Nerdalicious

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.