CineFix released a mischievous new episode of 8-Bit Cinema where they retell the story of John Hughes and Chris Columbus‘ 1990 Christmas comedy film, Home Alone, as an old-school 8-bit animated video game. This animated episode was created by Norwood Cheek and Raz Mergian.

Ho-Ho-Ho-Home Alone returns as a retro action-packed arcade game for your holiday cheer! So sit back, relax, stir up some hot cocoa, and watch little McAllister cause some mayhem. Happy Holidays!