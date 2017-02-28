Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Ghost Robotics’ Compact and Nimble Minitaur Robot Explores the Outdoors

by at on

Ghost Minitaur

A video by Ghost Robotics captures their compact and nimble Ghost Minitaur robot as it explores the outdoors by climbing, jumping, and flipping over and through obstacles. The Minitaur easily handles slopes, uneven rocky terrain, tunnels, and even ice using its four direct-drive legs.

Ghost Minitaur™ is a medium-sized fast, lightweight and dynamic direct-drive legged robot platform for research and development of commercial UGVs, advanced gait and locomotion research, and machine learning and training applications. The Minitaur is a fully operational legged robot R&D platform starting at USD 11,500, and a precursor to a portfolio of small to medium scale ruggedized field-grade UGV platforms slated to be delivered in the future for range of scientific, military, ISR, SAR and commercial applications.

In 2016, the company introduced the robot with a video of it performing indoor tasks like opening doors, as well as other challenges like climbing a fence.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.