Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Gabe the Dog, The Little White Dog Who Was Known for His Very Big Borking Voice

by at on

Gabe the Dog, a wonderful little white dog who had a very big and unique bark (bork) that made him the subject of numerous videos and memes, sadly passed away on January 20, 2017. According to his human Jesse Hamel, Gabe had been struggling with heart disease for quite a while.

Christian Gassner of Rapid Liquid created a sweet memorial to Gabe and his familiar voice.

In October 2016, AluAir created a 10-hour loop of Gabe as a giant borking Death Star and other Star Wars characters.

Rest in Peace little Gabe. Sleep easy and bork away.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.