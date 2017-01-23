Gabe the Dog, The Little White Dog Who Was Known for His Very Big Borking Voice

Gabe the Dog, a wonderful little white dog who had a very big and unique bark (bork) that made him the subject of numerous videos and memes, sadly passed away on January 20, 2017. According to his human Jesse Hamel, Gabe had been struggling with heart disease for quite a while.

Christian Gassner of Rapid Liquid created a sweet memorial to Gabe and his familiar voice.

In October 2016, AluAir created a 10-hour loop of Gabe as a giant borking Death Star and other Star Wars characters.

Rest in Peace little Gabe. Sleep easy and bork away.