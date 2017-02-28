FORPHEUS, The Record Setting Japanese Robot That Teaches Humans to Play Table Tennis

The interactive Japanese robot FORPHEUS (Future Omron Robotics Technology for Exploring Possibility of Harmonized aUtomation with Sinic Theoretics) was designed to teach humans to play table tennis and to improve their skills. The robot holds a Guinness World Record for being the “First Robot Table Tennis Tutor” and FORPHEUS and its creator Taku Oya were the subject of an episode of the Guinness series Meet the Record Breakers.

FORPHEUS uses artificial intelligence to assess a player’s skill level and even displays encouraging messages during games.