Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

FORPHEUS, The Record Setting Japanese Robot That Teaches Humans to Play Table Tennis

by at on

Tennis Robot

The interactive Japanese robot FORPHEUS (Future Omron Robotics Technology for Exploring Possibility of Harmonized aUtomation with Sinic Theoretics) was designed to teach humans to play table tennis and to improve their skills. The robot holds a Guinness World Record for being the “First Robot Table Tennis Tutor” and FORPHEUS and its creator Taku Oya were the subject of an episode of the Guinness series Meet the Record Breakers.

FORPHEUS uses artificial intelligence to assess a player’s skill level and even displays encouraging messages during games.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.