Looper takes a look at a handful of films that were nearly destroyed by one bad scene. They dig up scenes from The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, and The Star Wars Trilogy Special Edition.
by Justin Page at on
Looper takes a look at a handful of films that were nearly destroyed by one bad scene. They dig up scenes from The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, and The Star Wars Trilogy Special Edition.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.