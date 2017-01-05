Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Ellen DeGeneres Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher With a Look at Some Memorable Moments They Shared

by at on

On a touching episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen paid tribute to iconic actress Carrie Fisher with a look back at some of the memorable moments the two shared throughout the years.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.