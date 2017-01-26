Laughing Squid

Daffy Duck Performs the Coolio Song ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ in a Brilliant Mashup by Mylo the Cat

Daffy Duck performs the Coolio song “Gangsta’s Paradise” in a brilliant mashup by Adam Schleichkorn (a.k.a. “Mylo the Cat“) featuring appearances by some of Daffy’s Looney Tunes pals.

“Gangsta’s Paradise” is a rap song by Coolio featuring L.V. from the movie Dangerous Minds (1995). The song was later released on the albums Gangsta’s Paradise and Dangerous Minds soundtrack in 1995. Coolio was awarded a Grammy for the song/album. The song was voted as the best single of the year in The Village Voice Pazz & Jop critics poll.

For comparison, here is the original music video for the song.

