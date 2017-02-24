Audi Combines Virtual Reality and a Real Sandbox to Create a Unique Driving Experience

With the “Enter Sandbox” installation, Audi has combined virtual reality with a real sandbox to create a unique driving experience. Drivers can first play in the sandbox creating a miniature car track that the system then scans with a depth-sensing camera to render a virtual version of the track that drivers can explore with a virtual reality headset and car controller.

The “Enter Sandbox” system was developed for the car company by MediaMonks who explained their process in a making-of video about the project. To give people a sense of what using the system is like, they have also released a 360° video of a car driving around a virtual sandbox track.

via Prosthetic Knowledge