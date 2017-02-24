Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Audi Combines Virtual Reality and a Real Sandbox to Create a Unique Driving Experience

by at on

With the “Enter Sandbox” installation, Audi has combined virtual reality with a real sandbox to create a unique driving experience. Drivers can first play in the sandbox creating a miniature car track that the system then scans with a depth-sensing camera to render a virtual version of the track that drivers can explore with a virtual reality headset and car controller.

The “Enter Sandbox” system was developed for the car company by MediaMonks who explained their process in a making-of video about the project. To give people a sense of what using the system is like, they have also released a 360° video of a car driving around a virtual sandbox track.

via Prosthetic Knowledge

Advertisements
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.