A Year’s Worth of Daily Photos a Man Took of His Feet and the Ground Beneath Them

New York freelance filmmaker Mark Cersosimo, who is also a content and community manager at Vimeo, has created “The Ground Beneath Me,” a one-minute long video featuring a year’s worth of daily photos that he took of his feet and the ground beneath them.

I have feet. Sometimes they take me to far away places and sometimes they never leave my apartment. I took a photo of them and the ground beneath that lies beneath them every day from January 1st 2016 to December 31st 2016. Here they are in no particular order.

