To celebrate Australia Day, a group in the country’s capital of Canberra built a homemade perpetual slip ‘n slide that spins people around in circles at dizzying speeds. Jake River Henderson Fraser who was in attendance at the event shared video of the machine in action and says it was built with three speeds, but the two fastest options were deemed too unsafe.

Even at the lowest speed, Henderson Fraser said, “When you fall off it hurts – ALOT.”

