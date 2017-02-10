A Father Follows His Children’s Exact Instructions for Making a Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

Josh Darnit and his children participate in the “exact instructions challenge” where Darnit follows their precise instructions for making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with some bizarre results. The children make multiple revisions and become increasingly frustrated as Darnit interprets their words as literally as possible.

We asked the kids to write instructions for a simple task but left out that we were going to be following their instructions EXACTLY as written. Great lesson for communication and a fun practice in patience!

The family has tackled other challenges in the past like the Bean Boozled challenge from Jelly Belly where players eat a jelly bean that is either a typical candy flavor or something horrible like baby wipes, rotten eggs, or skunk spray.

via reddit