A Daredevil Makes a Terrifying Walk Between Two Tall Buildings Using a Pair of Extended Cranes

Daredevil James Kingston walked between two tall buildings using a pair of extended cranes in what he calls, “The craziest thing I’ve ever done!” Kingston has climbed a number of impressively high structures, and explains in the video that he’s been looking for this specific opportunity since seeing the opening scene of the James Bond movie Casino Royale.

By far one of the craziest things I’ve ever done haha. For a long time I’ve been searching for a place where I can either jump or climb between two separate cranes and I finally found it!