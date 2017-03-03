A Behind the Scenes Look at How Animal Logic Animated The LEGO Batman Movie

In an exciting episode of the Design FX series by Wired, host Mike Seymour of fxguide takes a behind the scenes look at how Animal Logic used their digital skills to animate the superhero comedy film, The LEGO Batman Movie, for Warner Bros. Pictures.

The Lego pieces are very complex to animate. All the performances come from replacement animation, on rigid hard surface ‘plastic’ characters. This is especially true for complex facial animation and emotional performances. For example, Batman only has a glowing area under a cowl for eyes. For Batman to deliver his lines, every expression means one cowl pops off and a new cowl is added. Animation Director, Rob Coleman, and the team at Animal Logic (AL) used no traditional Disney style ‘squash and stretch’ on the characters. (read more)