MinuteEarth host Emily Elert explains why poop is brown and pee is yellow even though humans eat and drink things that range widely in color. The process of digestion removes most of the pigmentation from the food and drink humans consume, but microbes in the intestines are responsible for giving waste its icon colors.

The pigments in our food all get destroyed on their way through our digestive system…so where do the colors of our poop and pee come from?