On January 9th, 2017 the tour boat Lava Kai and Captain Shane Turpin captured a spectacular up close view of lava pouring into the ocean off of Hawaii. The flow was caused by the same New Year’s Eve 2016 lava delta collapse that was captured in the USGS video of a “lava fire hose“.

Lava Ocean Tours, the company that owns the Lava Kai, has been visiting sites caused by the collapse and sharing gorgeous images on their Facebook page.

via reddit