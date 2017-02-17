Laughing Squid

Tom Scott Explores a Beautiful Mountain Scene Inside YouTube’s Mixed Reality VR Lab

Tom Scott explored a beautiful mountain scene inside YouTube’s Mixed Reality VR Lab at YouTube Space New York in his series Amazing Places. While Scott immerses himself in virtual worlds, the manager of new technology programs at YouTube Spaces Tom Small explained the technology at play in the lab and how users could create their own setup at home using consumer-grade products like the HTC Vive.

At YouTube Space New York, there’s the Mixed Reality lab: a virtual reality setup using an HTC Vive, a third controller, and some fancy compositing equipment. It’s brilliant, and I got to visit and look behind the scenes.

