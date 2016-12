Human poop can come in a variety of colors, but is typically brown in a healthy person. In an episode of Today I Found Out, host Simon Whistler explains why brown is the norm and also what other colors could indicate about a person’s health.

Poop is brown due to bile from your gall bladder being metabolized by the bacteria in your intestines. This results in a byproduct called stercobilin, which, in turn, makes poop look brown-ish.