The Millions Year War and How Dragons Earned a Place in Cultures Around the World

Vsauce2 host Kevin Lieber explains The Millions Year War and how dragons earned their place in cultures around the world. Humanity’s fascination with the mythical creatures could be the result of millions of years of evolution, which explains their enduring cultural legacy.

“Vitality — that is the test; and, whatever its components, mere truth is not necessarily one of them. A dragon, for instance, is a more enduring animal than a pterodactyl. I have never yet met anyone who really believed in a pterodactyl; but every honest person believes in dragons — down in the back-kitchen of his consciousness.”

-Kenneth Grahame