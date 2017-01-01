Laughing Squid

The Iconic Hollywood Sign Changed to ‘Hollyweed’

Early this morning a pot prankster altered the iconic Hollywood sign in the Hollywood Hills changing it to read “Hollyweed” by using tarps to turn the two O’s in “Wood” into E’s. The sign has been altered many times over the years, including previously being changed to “Hollyweed” back in 1976.

