Terrifying POV Footage of a Utah Skier Jumping Off of a Cliff and Crashing Into a Tree

A skier captured terrifying POV Footage of a Utah Skier Jumping Off of a Cliff and Crashing Into a TreePOV footage of their trip over a snowy cliff before crashing straight into a tree on February 27th, 2017 at the Snowbird Ski Resort in Utah.

“It was a big powder day at Snowbird Ski Resort during my school break. I was enjoying quality pow and I decided to send a sizable cliff. Unfortunately,I didn’t check the landing and fell right into a tree. I broke one pole, my skis, one binding and my leg!”

