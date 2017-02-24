Laughing Squid

Scorpion-3, A Single Seat Electric Hoverbike Capable of Flying a Human From Point A to Point B

The Russian company, Hoversurf Inc., has created an incredible Scorpion-3 single seat electric hoverbike combining a motorcycle seat with quadcopter drone technology that is capable of lifting a human off of the ground and flying them from point A to point B in no time.

SCORPION platform is a single-seat aircraft that rediscovers the art of flying and hovering enabling a hi-tech quadcopter-based solution. It’s a unique electric-powered vessel combining a motorcycle seat with quadcopter drone technology bringing speed agility and stability of flight to the hands of amateur and professional navigators. For the moment, SCORPION platform is increasingly seen as an extreme sports instrument, yet the vessel’s transportation potential remains evident. (read more)

