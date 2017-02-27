Peeling Apples at Insane Speeds Using Power Tools

Hydraulic Press Channel founder Lauri Vuohensilta has created a new video for his other channel, Beyond the Press, where he demonstrates how to peel apples at insane speeds with various power tools.
by Justin Page
