“Kamala” is an amazing Ms. Marvel fan film by Anita Kalathara and Landis Aponte. It follows Marvel‘s relatable Pakistani American teenager Kamala Kahn, brilliantly played by Anita, as she battles pressure from other students at her school for being a child of an immigrant family and uses her shapeshifting abilities to take on a group of supervillains.

