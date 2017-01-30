Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

McDonald’s Is Installing an ATM That Dispenses Free Big Macs in One of Its Boston Locations

by at on

McDonald’s is installing a Big Mac ATM at its 540 Commonwealth Avenue location in Boston, and offering the burgers for free in exchange for tweets from the ATM’s large touchscreen display. The promotion will only last from 11:00am to 2:00pm on January 31, 2017 and will dispense classic Big Macs as well as the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac sizes.

via Metro, Uncoached, Neatorama

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.