McDonald’s Is Installing an ATM That Dispenses Free Big Macs in One of Its Boston Locations

Say what?! A Big Mac ATM machine, where you can order real Big Macs, is coming to the Pru/Copley on January 31st. https://t.co/fjMZcrLpr7 pic.twitter.com/MGRxplpsRI — BostonTweet (@BostonTweet) January 24, 2017

McDonald’s is installing a Big Mac ATM at its 540 Commonwealth Avenue location in Boston, and offering the burgers for free in exchange for tweets from the ATM’s large touchscreen display. The promotion will only last from 11:00am to 2:00pm on January 31, 2017 and will dispense classic Big Macs as well as the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac sizes.

