Marvel and Square Enix Announce New Video Game Based on the Avengers

Marvel and Square Enix have announced their brand new project, a video game based on powerful team of Marvel superheroes, the Avengers. The video game is being developed by both Square Enix studios Eidos-Montréal (Deus Ex: Mankind Divided) and Crystal Dynamics (Rise of the Tomb Raider). According to Square Enix, more news on their multi-year and multi-game licensing agreement will be released in 2018.

The Avengers project is being designed for gamers worldwide and will be packed with all the characters, environments, and iconic moments that have thrilled longtime fans of the franchise. Featuring a completely original story, it will introduce a universe gamers can play in for years to come.

“By partnering with Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montréal, we are now working with two of the industry’s most talented and respected game development studios to bring Marvel stories to life in ways our fans have never experienced,“ said Jay Ong, Senior Vice President, Games & Innovation, Marvel Entertainment. “The Avengers project is a perfect example of how Marvel is making games a key part of the landscape for Marvel storytelling, alongside comics, television and film. We can only do this by matching our greatest Super Heroes with the world’s top developers, such as the creative minds at Square Enix.” (read more)