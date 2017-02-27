Makeup Tutorial on How to Transform Yourself Into Betty Boop

Florida actress and “shapeshifter” Jessica Vill (a.k.a. “Jbunzie“) has created a makeup tutorial on how to transform yourself into Max Fleischer‘s classic animated cartoon character, Betty Boop.
Boop boop be doop!
via Boing Boing
by Justin Page at on
Florida actress and “shapeshifter” Jessica Vill (a.k.a. “Jbunzie“) has created a makeup tutorial on how to transform yourself into Max Fleischer‘s classic animated cartoon character, Betty Boop.
Boop boop be doop!
via Boing Boing
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.