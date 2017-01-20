Kuso, Flying Lotus’ Totally Bizarre Feature Film Premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Just in time for the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, Steve Ellison (a.k.a. “Flying Lotus“) released the official trailer for Kuso, his upcoming totally bizarre feature film directed by Steve and produced by Brainfeeder Films. According to FlyLo, his film is packed full with pretty much everything that he is afraid of. Kuso stars Hannibal Buress, George Clinton, Tim Heidecker (Tim & Eric), Donnell Rawlings (Chappelle Show), Byron Bowers, and Anders Holm (Workaholics). It will also feature brand new music from Captain Murphy, Thundercat, Akira Yamoaka, and Aphex Twin. The insane world of Kuso is set to premiere at Sundance on January 21st, 2017.
The idea behind "Kuso" is a simple one. It's pretty much everything I'm afraid of.
— FLYLO (@flyinglotus) August 15, 2016