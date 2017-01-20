Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Kuso, Flying Lotus’ Totally Bizarre Feature Film Premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival

by at on

Just in time for the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, Steve Ellison (a.k.a. “Flying Lotus“) released the official trailer for Kuso, his upcoming totally bizarre feature film directed by Steve and produced by Brainfeeder Films. According to FlyLo, his film is packed full with pretty much everything that he is afraid of. Kuso stars Hannibal Buress, George Clinton, Tim Heidecker (Tim & Eric), Donnell Rawlings (Chappelle Show), Byron Bowers, and Anders Holm (Workaholics). It will also feature brand new music from Captain Murphy, Thundercat, Akira Yamoaka, and Aphex Twin. The insane world of Kuso is set to premiere at Sundance on January 21st, 2017.

A photo posted by flyinglotus (@flyinglotus) on

A photo posted by flyinglotus (@flyinglotus) on

A photo posted by flyinglotus (@flyinglotus) on

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.