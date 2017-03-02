Huey, Dewey, and Louie Meet Their Uncle Scrooge in the First Look at Disney XD’s DuckTales Reboot

Huey (Danny Pudi), Dewey (Ben Schwartz), and Louie (Bobby Moynihan) meet their uncle Scrooge McDuck (David Tennant) in the first look at Disney XD‘s reboot of the Disney Afternoon classic cartoon DuckTales. Like the original, the new series will focus on the family of ducks having wild adventures featuring racecars, lasers, and aeroplanes.

A first look at the all-new family comedy-adventure series “DuckTales” premiering this summer on Disney XD. The series stars David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck; Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as the voices of Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively; Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack; Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack and Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley, and will follow the epic family of ducks on their high-flying adventures around the world.