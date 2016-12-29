How to Make Cheese Shot Glasses to Drink Wine

PopSugar Food host Brandi Milloy shows how to create shot glasses made out of cheese that can be used to drink shots of wine. “These cheese shots are the best way to enjoy wine and cheese, hands down!”
via Foodiggity
by Scott Beale at on
PopSugar Food host Brandi Milloy shows how to create shot glasses made out of cheese that can be used to drink shots of wine. “These cheese shots are the best way to enjoy wine and cheese, hands down!”
via Foodiggity
A few things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2016 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.